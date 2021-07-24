Covid vaccination camps

TIRUCHI

Covishield doses will be administered at the following vaccination camps in the city on Sunday: Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam and Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College in Srirangam zone; Seshasayee Institute of Technology (SIT) College and Government Syed Murtuza Higher Secondary School in Ariyamangalam zone; Jamal Mohammed College and Government Higher Secondary School, Kamaraj Nagar, Airport in Ponmalai zone, Corporation Elementary School, Thennur (Opposite to EB Office) and Bishop Heber College, Puthur in K. Abishekapuram zone.

The camps will commence at 9.30 a.m. and tokens will be issued by medical officers from 8.30 a.m., according to a press release from Tiruchi Corporation.

A total of 500 doses of Covishield each will also be available in the 14 blocks in rural Tiruchi.