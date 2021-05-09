Covid cases shoot past 3,000 in Central districts

The central region reported 3,003 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The spike from 2,500 to 3,000 was witnessed within a gap of two days. The region also reported 26 deaths, a sharp increase over the last few days.

Tiruchi reported the highest number of deaths in the region with 10 patients succumbing to the viral infection. Thanjavur reported seven, Nagapattinam five, Tiruvarur three and Ariyalur district reported one death.

Thanjavur district reported a marked increase in the number of patients who tested positive for COVID-19. As many as 897 patients reported positive on Sunday. In Tiruchi, 813 fresh cases were reported. Of the patients who tested positive, nearly 80% of them hailed from within Tiruchi city. As many as 25 new containment zones were added, increasing the total existing containment zones to at least 50, senior officials in the district said.

Meanwhile, Tiruvarur reported 302 fresh cases. Karur reported an increase with 291 fresh cases, and a similar spike was reported in Pudukottai with 236 persons testing positive. In Nagapattinam, 211 patients reported Covid positive. Perambalur and Ariyalur district too, continued to report an increase in cases with 141 and 112 cases respectively.