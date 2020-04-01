COVID-19: House of man who went to Delhi religious conference sealed in Karaikal

The Karaikal administration has sealed the house of one of the six persons from the district who were known to have attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting at New Delhi, after the man in his mid-fifties was found to have symptoms of COVID 19.

The results of the samples of the six persons and their contacts, who have been kept under isolation at the Government Hospital after being subjected to tests on Tuesday and Wednesday are awaited, District Collector Arjun Sharma said.

Four other persons have been kept in quarantine. More samples will be tested as per medical protocol, the Collector said, requesting people with knowledge of those who had attended the conference to pass on the information to the helpline 04368 - 261242.

At this stage, all essential civil supplies will function with restrictions in Dharmapuram locality where a buffer zone and containment zone has been created around the sealed house, with police deployment.

Regular health check up will be carried out for residents in the locality as per the protocol specified by the Central Government. There is no cause for panic, he said.

The Collector clarified that no one has tested COVID-19 positive as yet, and that the sealing of the house in Dharmapuram was a precautionary measure.