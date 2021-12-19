Tiruchirapalli

Couple killed in highway accident

A man and his wife were killed after they were knocked down by a car at Panamangalam on Tiruchi-Chennai highway.

The deceased couple were identified as D. Joseph, 64, and Mary, 59, of Vanthalai near Lalgudi.

According to sources, a car proceeding to Tiruchi from Chennai hit the two-wheeler on which they were travelling.

The accident occurred when they were going to meet their relative at Samayapuram. The husband and wife were killed on the spot.

Kollidam police have filed a case and are investigating.


