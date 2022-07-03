Couple fatally knocked down by speeding vehicle near Viralimalai

A couple were fatally knocked down by a speeding sport utility vehicle at Viralur bus stop on the Tiruchi - Madurai national highway on Sunday. Police gave the names of the victims as M. Selvaraj, 55, and his wife S. Kalyani, 50.

Police sources said the sport utility vehicle proceeding towards Madurai from Tiruchi fatally knocked them down. The vehicle overturned in the impact of the collision, causing injuries to the driver and three other occupants. Viralimalai police have registered a case.