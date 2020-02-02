Coronavirus: Thulukkanviduthi under scanner of health officials

Thulukkanviduthi hamlet near Peravurani in Thanjavur district is under observation of the district health department following the return of a resident from China after outbreak of coronavirus infection.

Ramachandran, 34, of Thulukkanviduthi, who was working for a project undertaken by a Bengaluru-based company at Shanghai, returned to India after the coronavirus outbreak and arrived at the hamlet on January 30. A team of doctors and para-medical staff came toThulukkanviduthi and screened Ramachandran.

Though there was no sign of the infection on him, the medical team decided to keep him under surveillance for the next one month. He was advised to wash his hands at least 15 times a day and to refrain from mingling with people in the village until he was declared uninfected with corona virus.

An awareness campaign on how to keep coronavirus at bay was also conducted for the villagers, sources said.

Prayers held

Meanwhile, special prayers were performed at Juraharavinayagar shrine at Nageswaran Temple, Kumbakonam, on Friday seeking divine intervention to help people overcome the new virus attack.

A large number of devotees participated in the three-hour prayer organised by Jothimalai Iraipani Thirukoottam, Kumbakonam. Thiruneelakanda pathigam was recited by the participants.