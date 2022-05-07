Cookery contest elicits overwhelming response

Winners of the preliminary round of the ‘Our State Our Taste’ cookery competition held in Nagapattinam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

P. Swathi from Nagapattinam was adjudged winner of the third edition of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ preliminary round held here on Saturday.

Ms.Swathi presented as many as nine dishes including ghee rice with brinjal curry, rava pudding along with a local delicacy neer urundai, Savorit semiya biryani and basundi as dessert. K. Nivethapriya was adjudged first runner up for her Savorit pasta cake and stuffed chapathi. R. Sangeetha was declared second runner up for her veg-roll and paneer paratha. Consolation prizes were also given to participants.

Young adults and children aspiring to become chef were given special prizes too. While M. Abhimanyu and T. Balamurugan won the prizes in the 19-25 age category, A.Subata Yogesh bagged the prize in the 10-18 age category.

Participants had to present a minimum of two dishes, one of them representing the flavour of Tamil Nadu with ‘Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta’. The dishes were judged based on the taste, texture, flavour and presentation, said Chef K. Damodaran, the judge for the contest.

The contest was inaugurated by T. Anand, Chairman, Sir Isaac Newton Educational Institutions. K. Sankaranarayanasamy, Director, National Institute of Technology, Puducherry, presented the awards to the winners along with Chef Damu.

S. Jayakumar, distributor, Vidiem Maya Appliances, B. Santosh Kumar, distributor, RKG Ghee, C. Sathish Kumar, Marketing Manager, Madhuram Rice, G. Krishnamoorthy, Savorit Distributor, G.Anand, Savorit Distributor, M. Peter Muthu Krishnan, RSM, Kallesuwari Refineries Private Limited were present.

