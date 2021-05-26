Control rooms set up to assist farmers

Integrated control rooms have been opened in Pudukottai and Karur districts to assist farmers in transportation of produce during the intense lockdown and to respond to agriculture-related queries.

The control room established in Pudukottai district can be reached on the telephone number 04322-221666. It will function at the office of the Joint Director-Agriculture from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials of Agriculture, Horticulture and Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business departments will answer queries. They will clarify on doubts relating to cultivation works, marketing of farm produce, requirements of agriculture-related inputs and transportation of produce from one place to another.

Farmers can contact the control room to get their queries on farm-related issues clarified, a press release from Pudukottai Collector P. Uma Maheswari said on Wednesday.

The State government has taken various steps to ensure that farming activities continue without any hitch even during the lockdown. Vegetables and fruits procured from farmers are being sold to the general public on their door step by engaging vehicles, the release added.

According to another release, a control room has been established at the Collectorate in Karur district. It can be reached on the mobile number 94987-47690 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The control room has been created to resolve issues faced by farmers in transporting their produce within and outside the district and to other States.

Tiruchi

A control room has been established at the District Collectorate in Tiruchi to monitor mobile sale of vegetables and fruits to the general public.

Officials of the Agriculture, Horticulture, Agriculture Marketing and local body manning the control room will provide information over phone about the functioning of vehicles supplying fruits and vegetables to the public and address any problems on the issue.

They will also take steps to direct the vehicles to areas where they are required. The control room can be reached on the telephone number 0431-2461265 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, a release said.