Construction work of Mayiladuthurai Collectorate reaches final stage

May 13, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Mayiladuthurai district administration has expedited the construction of the integrated collectorate complex project at Palappannai near Mannampandal and plans to complete it by October this year.

The State government, through a government order on April 7, 2020, announced the formation of Mayiladuthurai district by bifurcating the erstwhile Nagapattinam district. The areas in Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi and Poompuhar Assembly constituencies became the 38th district of the State.

Since then, efforts to divide the administrative machinery of the Nagapattinam district gained pace and many government departments have started functioning separately in Mayiladuthurai district.

The Public Works Department made temporary arrangements at the Commercial Tax Office near Mayuranathar Swamy temple to accommodate government offices, which have been functioning as the District Collectorate for more than two years.

To construct a collectorate complex for the newly formed district, the government surveyed lands on Mayiladuthurai - Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai - Kumbakonam roads and finally identified 21.27 acres of land owned by Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt near Palpannai in Mannampandal village panchayat on Mayiladuthurai - Tharangambadi road.

The Public Works Department started construction work in April 2022 at an estimated cost of ₹ 114.48 crore. The seven-floor integrated collectorate complex with modern facilities could accommodate offices of more than 30 government departments, District Rural Development Agency, weekly grievances redressal meeting hall and parking facilities.

Nearly 75% of the construction works, including the architectural works on the facade, have been completed, said a senior official, adding that the district administration has been gearing up its efforts to complete the project by October this year.

The district administration has been chalking out plans to construct the office of Superintendent of Police and circuit house near the Collectorate complex.