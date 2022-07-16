Construction of vehicular underpass begins near Kodumbalur

The National Highways Authority of India has begun construction of a vehicular underpass near Kodumbalur on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway.

The underpass was sanctioned by NHAI following frequent road accidents at the location and, hence, identified as a black spot. The construction of the underpass would allow vehicles to cross the highway safely, officials said.

According to sources in NHAI, the fly-over with the underpass would be built at a cost of about ₹15.04 crore. Service lanes to a length of 670 metres and width of seven metres would be built on both sides.

The work is expected to be completed within a year.