Tiruchirapalli

Construction of vehicular underpass begins near Kodumbalur

The National Highways Authority of India has begun construction of a vehicular underpass near Kodumbalur on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway.

The underpass was sanctioned by NHAI following frequent road accidents at the location and, hence, identified as a black spot. The construction of the underpass would allow vehicles to cross the highway safely, officials said.

According to sources in NHAI, the fly-over with the underpass would be built at a cost of about ₹15.04 crore. Service lanes to a length of 670 metres and width of seven metres would be built on both sides.

The work is expected to be completed within a year.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2022 6:17:20 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/construction-of-vehicular-underpass-begins-near-kodumbalur/article65647572.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY