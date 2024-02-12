Construction of new bus stand at Mayiladuthurai gathers pace

February 12, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Mayiladuthurai Municipality has expedited the construction of a new bus terminus at Manakudi village in Mayiladuthurai and plans to complete the project by June this year.

A new bus stand for Mayiladuthurai was a long-pending demand of the residents to decongest the town. Currently, buses bound towards the north and west parts of the State are operated from the bus stand established in the early 1960s at the heart of the town. The buses towards Karaikal, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam are operated from a separate bus stand adjacent to Varadachariyar Park.

As many as 350 buses, both local and mofussil, are being operated from these bus stands to various destinations, every day. Both the bus stands witness overcrowding during peak hours that lead to severe congestion in the adjacent market area.

The town administration, after conducting feasibility studies at various places, finally narrowed down to a parcel of 13.77 acres of land owned by Sri Sakthipureeswara Swamy Devasthanam under the administrative control of Dharmapuram Adheenam mutt at Manakudi on Kallanai - Poompuhar highway.

In 2022, the Municipal Council passed a resolution to utilise ₹24 crore funds sanctioned under the Infrastructure and Amenities Fund. As per the plan, the new bus stand will come up in an area of 8,361 square metres. Facilities in the bus stand include 28 bus bays, 49 shops, bus booking counters, a TNSTC office, an ATM room, a cloak room, two public toilets, a restaurant, two waiting halls, and a feeding room for women.

According to official sources, the construction work has gathered pace after the monsoon. At present, the roofing concrete works are ongoing. Steps are underway to complete the project by June this year.