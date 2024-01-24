Construction of first STP in Karaikal district gathers pace

January 24, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Public Works Department of the Puducherry Government has started constructing the first sewage treatment plant in Karaikal district at a total cost of ₹33.77 crore to prevent direct discharge of untreated sewage from households into the rivers.

The untreated sewage from households in Karaikal has been discharged directly into rivers such as Arasalaru, Vanjiyaru, and Noolaru that flow through the town. Direct mixing of sewage without proper treatment not only pollutes the river but also contaminates groundwater aquifers. The situation causes potential harm to people living along the banks of the rivers and to aquatic organisms.

To prevent the direct discharge of untreated sewage into the rivers, the Public Works Department and the Karaikal district administration decided to construct a sewage treatment plant last year and identified a parcel of 2.5 acres of land at Puthuthurai in Dharmapuram Revenue Village.

The district administration identified 20 locations where the untreated sewage was being discharged directly into the rivers and chalked out a plan to divert the sewage to the proposed STP site at Puthuthurai through pumping stations.

By utilising the funds of the Union government sanctioned under the Atal Mission of Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, the Public Works Department commenced the construction works about a couple of months ago.

This project includes the construction of a sewage treatment plant with 11 million litres a day (mld) capacity at ₹21.23 crore at Puthuthurai, construction of pumping stations and pumping mains at ₹4.71 crore, and operation and maintenance of the STP and pumping stations for five years at ₹7.83 crore.

Karaikal Collector A. Kulothungan told The Hindu that urban local bodies must establish sewage treatment plants based on the directions of the National Green Tribunal. The treated sewage would be discharged into the Arasalar and the project is likely to be completed by the end of the year.

Locals oppose STP

A section of residents from Puthuthurai have raised apprehensions about constructing a sewage treatment plant in their locality. They fear that faecal sludge will also be treated at the plant and raised objections that it may harm their health.

S. Anandkumar, president of India Against Corruption, Karaikal unit, alleged that all stakeholders, particularly locals, were not duly consulted through public hearing before establishing the sewage treatment plant.

He said the government should maintain the status quo and consult the locals. Locals also started a signature campaign against establishing STP and submitted a representation to the Collector.

Mr. Kulothungan said the district administration would take steps to sort out the issues surrounding the construction of the sewage treatment plant. He also assured that faecal sludge would not be treated at the plant at Puthuthurai.