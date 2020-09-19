Tiruchirapalli

Constable ends life

A Grade-II Police Constable allegedly ended his life at the Armed Reserve quarters here on Friday. The deceased identified as M. Alagarsamy (33) was attached to the Detective Dog Squad of the Tiruchi Rural Police. He was a native of Thiruthangal in Sivaganga district.

Police have recovered a note purportedly written by him stating that nobody was behind his death and that he had taken the step due to stress. The Constable was unmarried and had been staying alone in the Armed Reserve quarter allotted to him The body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for post mortem.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

