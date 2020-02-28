Aarabinda Mitra, Scientific Secretary, Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor, stressed the need to consolidate the science and technology achievements

Delivering the keynote address at the National Science Day celebrations at the SASTRA here on Friday, he said India was the third-largest start-up producer in the world and stressed the need to consolidate achievements in science and technology to realise the goal of achieving a five trillion economy.

Pointing out that connecting education, research and innovation in a seamless manner was utmost important to deliver science and technology products, he highlighted the Centre’s initiatives in areas such as quantum computing, genomics, deep ocean technology, biodiversity, technical textiles.

Dr.Mitra presented the SASTRA-GN Ramachandran Award to Professor T.P.Singh, AIIMS, New Delhi, the SASTRA-Obaid Siddiqi Award to Professor Upinder Singh Bhalla, NCBS-TIFR, Bengaluru, for the year 2020 and to Professor Alejandro Sanchez Alvarado, Stowers Institute for Medical Research, USA, for the year 2019. He presented the SASTRA-CNR Rao award for the year 2020 to Professor J.N.Moorthy, IISER, Trivandrum and to Professor S.Sampath, IISc, Bengaluru.

An international conference on the synergy of sciences was organised at SASTRA, in which 20 invited speakers from different countries would be addressing more than 300 participants from across the country.

Meanwhile, M.Sathiyabama, Professor, Department of Botony, Bharathidasan University, who participated in the National Science Day celebrations at the Bon Secours College for Women, Thanjavur, presented a brief note on women scientists and motivated students to apply their ideas in the field of research. She listed out the government scholarships available for post-graduation and research fellowship and post-doctoral opportunities at national and international levels.