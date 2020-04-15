Conservancy workers sweat it out despite fear

Conservancy workers are holding the fort in the fight against COVID-19 along with doctors and policemen.

“These workers put their lives on the line and ensure we do not have to step out. We must take care of them,” S. Sivasubramanian, Corporation Commissioner said.

The civic body has 3,800 workers, divided across all 65 wards within the city limits. Even during a pandemic, it is business as usual. “The only difference is that we have masks covering our faces and gloves covering our hands; both would be useful even after the pandemic,” a worker says.

K. Rasalakshmi is a conservancy worker at ward number 59, Woraiyur, who has been working in the civic body for two years. “At least in some houses, people would ask us how we were and if we had eaten breakfast. Some would even walk to us and hand over their dustbins. Now, they are afraid of coming out. When they hear noise of our vehicle, they leave the garbage at the doorstep and rush back to their houses,” she says. “Although it is disheartening, what can we do?”

On being asked if she is afraid to do her job, she laughs. “Will fear feed my children? My husband is a drunkard and does not go to work regularly, even on normal days. Now he sits at home and sleeps all day. How will we eat if I am afraid?”

These workers collect waste from home-quarantined residences also. “We are instructed to collect waste from houses placed under home quarantine separately. They have been provided with yellow bags and we do not mix them with other bags,” she says.

Sanitary supervisors at individual micro-composting centres ensure that they are incinerated, senior officials say.

There are nine containment zones in the city, where one conservancy worker per zone has been appointed. “Personal Protective Equipment is provided to each worker working in containment zone to ensure their safety. They put it on while they begin duty and remove it after collection from all houses in the zone is completed,” Mr. Sivasubramanian said.

The conservancy worker first sprays the yellow bags with disinfectant before collecting it. The bags are then collected and sent to Sengipatti in Thanjavur district to be incinerated, E. Parasuraman, Sanitary Inspector, said. All workers have been provided with sanitisers and soaps. “We have arranged food for these workers, who live far away, at the nearest Amma Unavagam,” he said.