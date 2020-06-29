Congress holds protest against fuel price hike

Congress cadre staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and neighbouring Perambalur on Monday condemning the fuel price hike.

The stir in Tiruchi was organised near the party office close to the main guard gate. The cadre raised slogans demanding that the hike in fuel price be withdrawn.

The demonstration was led by the party’s urban district president Jawahar.

In Perambalur Town, the demonstration was led by party district president Tamilselvan near Income Tax office.