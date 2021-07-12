Congress cadre arrested

Thirty-four Congress members were arrested after they attempted to take out a cycle rally condemning the Central government for the sharp rise in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas cylinders. The functionaries assembled near Arunachala Mandram — the party office near the Main Guard Gate — from where they planned to take out a cycle rally led by party urban district president Jawahar. However, police prevented the party cadre from taking out the rally and arrested them. They were later released, said police sources.