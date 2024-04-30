GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Conference on developments in psychiatry

April 30, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha MP M.M. Abdulla inaugurates the conference organised by Indian Psychiatric Society, Tamil Nadu chapter, in Pudukottai.

Rajya Sabha MP M.M. Abdulla inaugurates the conference organised by Indian Psychiatric Society, Tamil Nadu chapter, in Pudukottai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Psychiatrists from across the State discussed the latest developments in the field at a conference organised by Indian Psychiatric Society, Tamil Nadu chapter, in Pudukottai on Saturday and Sunday.

R. Karthik Deivanayagam, district secretary, said the conference aimed at nurturing and improving clinical competency of practising psychiatrists. Experts from various sub-specialties of psychiatry addressed the gathering.

State president C. Panneerselvam and Rajya Sabha MP M. M. Abdulla attended the event.

