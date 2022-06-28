Condolence meeting

A memorial service was organised at the National College here on Tuesday to pay homage to college president V. Krishnamurthy who passed away on June 26.

Teachers, non-teaching staff and students participated in the memorial service. College Principal R. Sundararaman recalled the rich contribution of Krishnamurthy, former BHEL chairman and former Secretary, Heavy Industries, Government of India, to the nation and to the college, a press release from the College said.