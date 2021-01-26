Concept of democracy explained

TIRUCHI
Several institutions of higher education celebrated 72th Republic Day in the region by recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters.
At Bharathidasan University, Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar explained the circumstances under which the new Constitutional laws were introduced by late freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardhar Vallabai Patel, Subash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, and B.R.Ambedkar
G. Sugumar, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam, reinforced the importance of unity in diversity in his Republic Day address, after unfurling the national tricolour.
Director of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi, Mini Shaji Thomas, spoke about the institution's strategic plan for 2019-24 in her Republic Day address. A cultural program was presented by B.Arch students, Ladies Club and Children's Club of NIT-T.
At Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur, the Vice-chancellor (officiating) R.Karpaga Kumaravel, said after hoisting the National Flag that the concept of democracy should be inculcated within the social thought process and life and not just as a political thought and ideology.
