Complaint cell set up

A complaint cell has been set up at the office of the office of Joint Registrar (Cooperatives), Thanjavur Zone, to receive complaints relating to disbursement of crop loans through cooperative societies in Thanjavur district.

According to a press release, it has been proposed to extend ₹311 crore worth interest free crop loan to farmers in the district during 2019-20 and so far 5,825 farmers have availed loans to the tune of Rs.40 crore.

Applicants facing any problem in availing loans or seeking any clarification regarding the eligibility or about the sanction process could contact the Joint Registrar (Cooperatives) through phone: 73387 21906 and lodge their complaints or get their doubts cleared. Sufficient quantity of urea and other requirements have been stocked at the societies for sale at the rate fixed by the government, the release added.