Commissioner of Railway Safety begins two-day inspection of Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli BG converted section

Tiruchi:21/10/22:CAPTION: Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru Abhai Kumar Rai carrying out statutory inspection of the Tiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli BG converted stretch. Special Arrangement. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, Abhai Kumar Rai began his two-day statutory inspection of the 37-km broad gauge converted Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli section on Friday.

Accompanied by senior railway officials of Southern Railway and the Tiruchi Railway Division, Mr. Abhai Kumar Rai commenced the inspection from Thiruthuraipoondi station by travelling on board a motor trolley. Railway sources said Mr. Rai inspected newly constructed minor bridges, road over bridges, level crossing gates and curves en route. The day-long inspection concluded at Thopputhurai in the evening.

Mr. Rai will carry out motor trolley inspection on the remaining stretch from Thopputhurai to Agasthiyampalli on Saturday. Thereafter, he will carry out a speed trial run from Agasthiyampalli station to Thiruthuraipoondi Junction by travelling on board a special train. The gauge conversion project was executed by the Southern Railway Construction Organisation as part of which 79 minor bridges, four road over bridges and 17 limited use subways were constructed.