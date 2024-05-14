GIFT a SubscriptionGift
College students under BDU seek conduct of powerlifting competition

Updated - May 14, 2024 09:20 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 09:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Eight students affiliated to different colleges of Bharathidasan University(BDU) met the district collector M.Pradeep Kumar with a petition to conduct inter-college powerlifting competition for the last academic year.

“We have prepared for the competitions across the year. Amongst us we have national level winners in this sport. Only after an intercollege competition under the university, we can go to national level competitions. No inter-college competitions were held for us this year so far. We urge the district administration to ensure the BDU conducts this competition for us to fulfil our ambition in sports.” said a student.

An official incharge of sports in the BDU speaking to The Hindu said, “Colleges have not come forward to conduct the powerlifting competition so far. Every year we conduct 23 different sports events in the colleges for different sports. This happens with a college affiliated to the university coming forward to conduct the event. It is not possible to conduct competition for the eight students alone as the board members in 150 odd colleges under BDU would object to it..”

