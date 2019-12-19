College students hold protest against CAA

A cross-section of students of St. Joseph’s College and members of the All India Catholic University Federation staged a protest at the college campus here on Wednesday morning urging the Centre to revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Students of Jamal Mohamed College also staged a protest against the Act.

Students from various departments of the college showed their support by raising slogans and holding banners, placards about the possible repercussions of the Act. “We also condemn the police brutality and an attempt at quelling students' voices at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University,” said a student representative.

Peaceful protests were a democratic right and the Centre’s attempt at dividing the country would fail, they added.

The students also demanded a response from the State Government on granting citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees. They intended to join hands with other student unions in the city and raise their voice against the CAA in larger numbers.

“Let the authorities know that the student community is strong, cannot be divided by religion and will always stand together,” L. Selvasneha, a student said.

A signature campaign would be organised among students to enlist support, S. Shelton Raj, a student representative of AICUF, said, adding that the federation would send emails to the Prime Minister listing out their demands on the CAA.

Earlier, about 150 students from Jamal Mohammed College gathered at TVS Tollgate area, boycotting classes as they led a protest march towards their college gate.

The students then proceeded to organise a sit-in protest in front of the college gate and chanted slogans against the CAA.

The students later dispersed after police told them that they could organise such protests only after obtaining permission from the authorities..