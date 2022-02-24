College students donate hair for a noble cause

Green Trends holds its ‘Shair’ hair donation initiative in Cauvery College for Women, in aid of needy cancer patients

Students of Cauvery College donate their hair for a nationwide campaign to make wigs for underprivileged cancer surviours in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

As many as 2000 students of Cauvery College for Women participated in ‘Shair,’ a hair donation campaign, organised by the Green Trends salon from the house of CavinKare in Tiruchi on Thursday.

The activity was facilitated to make wigs for needy cancer survivors and to raise awareness on the disease, said a statement from the salon.

Thirty stylists from Green Trends were on hand to snip 10 inches of hair from each donor, with no visible change in the overall look during the day-long event held on the college campus. The salon gifted participants with a pink clip-on hair extension as a symbol of their donation and empathy.

“Hair loss is a common side effect in cancer therapy. Good hair can greatly increase one’s confidence, especially after a physically demanding procedure such as cancer treatment. We have also created a unique ‘Shaircut’ — a type of haircut that does not drastically change one’s hairstyle no matter how much hair one donates,” said Deepak Praveen, COO of Green Trends.