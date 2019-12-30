College dismisses four girls after video of liquor party goes viral

The management of a private college in Mayiladuthurai has dismissed four students pursuing second year undergraduation after a video clip showing them consuming liquor went viral on social media.

Authorities of Dharmapuram Adheenam Arts College issued the dismissal order after confirming that the liquor party took place in the house of one of the girls a few months ago without the knowledge of her parents.

The college authorities apparently made enquiries with the students and their parents.

The dismissal of the four girls was decided upon at a meeting of the College Disciplinary Committee, which had heads of departments as members.

The College Principal, Swaminathan, who convened the meeting, issued the dismissal orders to the students, three of whom were found to be in college uniform while consuming liquor.

Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University P. Manisankar said neither the college nor the students had so far approached the university regarding the issue.

A report on the incident would be sought from the Principal, the Vice-Chancellor said.

Although the incident took place outside the college campus, the disciplinary committee of the college decided on the stringent step to convey a “strong message” that the institution would not brook indiscipline.

As the college was a self-financed institution, the secretary was empowered to have a final say on the dismissal of students on the grounds of indiscipline, or to revoke their dismissal on humanitarian grounds, considering their future, after issuing a stern warning, university sources said.