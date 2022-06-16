Collector’s fiat to local cable TV service providers

Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan has issued a warning to the local cable television (LCTV) service providers in Tiruvarur district that criminal proceedings will be initiated against them if they fail to remit the overdue analogue charges and return the uninstalled TACTV set-top boxes on or before July 31.

In a press release, the Collector pointed out that several LCTV operators have detained the set-top boxes reportedly returned by the customers and also the instruments which have not been installed in the customers’ houses resulting in revenue loss to the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable Television Corporation.

Further, several of them have not remitted the analogue charges subsequent to the digitisation of TACTV services, she added.

Hence, the LCTV operators who were in possession of uninstalled TACTV set-top boxes were directed to hand over the instruments at the District TACTV office at Tiruvarur on or before July 31. Similarly, those who have kept the analogue service charges pending were also directed to clear the overdue before July 31.