Collectors directed to submit reports on Sri Lankan Tamils in special camps

‘CM has instructed them to study the cases individually’

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, Gingee K.S. Masthan on Tuesday said the State had sought reports from Collectors about demand for release by Sri Lankan Tamils in special camps.

Speaking to reporters here after inspecting refugee camps at Kottapattu and Vazhavanthankottai near here, Mr. Masthan said there were instances of Sri Lankan Tamils staging protests demanding their release from the special camps.

Several of them had been lodged in the camps for many years under the Foreigners Act. Hence, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had asked Collectors to study the cases individually. All details, including nature of offences committed by them and period of detention, would be collected and based on the reports, the State government would take suitable steps.

As per the instruction of the Chief Minister, Mr. Masthan said he was visiting the refugee camps across the State to study their living conditions. Several of them had aired their grievances. The State government was committed to improving their standard of living.

It was with the aim of supporting the Sri Lankan Tamils that the State government distributed special cash assistance of ₹4,000 each to about 13,000 families, he added.