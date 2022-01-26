Tiruchirapalli

Collectors’ call to roadside vegetable vendors

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver has called upon the vegetable vendors doing business on the roadside in the town, in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic, to take part in the public auction of shops in Serfoji Market to be conducted by the Thanjavur Corporation from Thursday.

Stating this in a press release, the Collector said that once the pandemic situation eases the vendors would not be allowed to carry on their business on roadsides. Hence, he called upon the vendors to utilise the opportunity and take part in the auction of Serfoji Market shops.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2022 7:15:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/collectors-call-to-roadside-vegetable-vendors/article38329250.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY