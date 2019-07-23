Collector inspects fall armyworm affected crop

Collector A. Annadurai on Tuesday inspected maize crop affected by fall armyworm, an invasive pest, at Kollukadu village panchayat in Thiruvonum union.

According to official sources, the Collector visited 40 acres of fields at Kollukadu, where the crop was cultivated and affected by the pest, and interacted with the cultivators.

He directed officials of Agriculture department to assess the damage caused by the pest and suggest measures to be adopted by the cultivators to control its spread.

Earlier, he inspected construction of a government technical institute building at Thoppuviduthi panchayat in the same union.

The Collector also inspected kudimaramathu works carried out at various village panchayats in Thiruvonum and Ammapettai Unions, the sources said.