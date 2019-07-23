Tiruchirapalli

Collector inspects fall armyworm affected crop

more-in

Collector A. Annadurai on Tuesday inspected maize crop affected by fall armyworm, an invasive pest, at Kollukadu village panchayat in Thiruvonum union.

According to official sources, the Collector visited 40 acres of fields at Kollukadu, where the crop was cultivated and affected by the pest, and interacted with the cultivators.

He directed officials of Agriculture department to assess the damage caused by the pest and suggest measures to be adopted by the cultivators to control its spread.

Earlier, he inspected construction of a government technical institute building at Thoppuviduthi panchayat in the same union.

The Collector also inspected kudimaramathu works carried out at various village panchayats in Thiruvonum and Ammapettai Unions, the sources said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2019 9:46:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/collector-inspects-fall-armyworm-affected-crop/article28688600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY