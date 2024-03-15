GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector holds meeting with political parties on shifting of polling booths in Perambalur district

The buildings housing two polling booths in Perambalur (Reserved) and four booths in Kunnam had been damaged and it had been planned to shift the booths

March 15, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam convening a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties at Perambalur on Friday.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam convened a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties at the District Collectorate on Friday regarding shifting of some polling booths in the district ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Perambalur district encompasses Perambalur (Reserved) and Kunnam Assembly constituencies.

Ms. Karpagam, who is the District Election Officer, said since the buildings housing two polling booths in Perambalur (Reserved) constituency and four polling booths in Kunnam had been damaged and it had been planned to shift the booths to another building. The Collector said that since schools housing nine polling booths in Kunnam Assembly constituency had been upgraded, it had been planned to change their name.

An official press release said there were no objections or claims from the representatives of recognised political parties in this regard. The price list of equipment, which are to be used for election campaign, were displayed at the meeting.  The Collector called upon the political parties to cooperate for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections.

