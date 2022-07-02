CM promises to set up testing lab, exhibition hall in Karur

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the State government would set up a testing laboratory and an exhibition-cum-trading hall for textile entrepreneurs in Karur.

Speaking at a government function here on Saturday, he said he had an extensive interaction with the entrepreneurs of Karur on Friday. Karur was one of the major industrial districts in the State. It was not only known for its textile manufacturing but also bus body building and mosquito net manufacturing. He had noted down a number of demands expressed by the entrepreneurs.

Setting up of an exhibition-cum-trading hall for their produce and advanced testing laboratory to check the quality of various products were important demands. He said he would take immediate steps to set up the exhibition hall and testing lab. Officials had been asked to study on other demands.

Karur district had immense potential to compete with other industrial districts in the State. The textile exporters of Karur should make use of the opportunities to better Tiruppur district. Competition between districts was necessary to bolster the growth of the State, he pointed out.

On the long-pending demand for a new bus stand to reduce traffic congestion in Karur, Mr. Stalin said Thirumanilaiyur had been chosen for constructing a new bus stand. and ₹47 crore would be spent for it. All steps would be taken immediately.