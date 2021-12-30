CM distributes welfare assistance worth ₹238.40 crore

Distribution of welfare assistance worth ₹238.40 crore was launched by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin here on Thursday.

He handed over welfare assistance to around two dozen beneficiaries at a function held at Rajah Serfoji Government College grounds to mark the commissioning of the mega welfare assistance distribution to 44,525 beneficiaries in Thanjavur district.

While around 5,000 beneficiaries would be receiving the assistance under various schemes on December 30, the remaining would receive their assistance at their doorsteps in two phases in the next two days.

While 8,416 persons would be receiving free house site pattas, monthly pension and government employment orders under compassionate grounds, 2,922 would receive family cards, 5,306 would receive sanction orders for construction of dwelling units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, welfare assistance to 57 through District Industries Centre, financial assistance to 3,500 women through marriage assistance scheme for poor, welfare assistance to 55 persons through the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department and assistance to 2,226 beneficiaries of schemes implemented through the Health Department.

Further, 941 persons have been identified as eligible persons to receive house site pattas through the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, 139 to receive financial assistance various schemes implemented by the Backward, Most Backward and Minorities Welfare Department, 1,050 differently-abled persons to receive bank loan subsidy, marriage assistance, battery-operated wheelchairs, petrol-driven modified two-wheelers, financial assistance for education and hearing aids, welfare assistance to 852 persons through Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, 5,627 to receive financial assistance through Rural Development and Panchayats Department (Mahalir Thittam).

Apart from these, 7,024 persons have been identified to receive assistance extended to farmers through the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Horticulture Department and Agriculture Engineering department as part of the mega welfare assistance distribution programme.

Foundation stones for 134 projects worth ₹894.56 crore to be implemented through various government departments were also laid by the Chief Minister on the occasion.

He also inaugurated 90 projects implemented and completed by various departments at a total cost of ₹98.77 crore.