Civic body steps up dengue surveillance measures

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation has stepped up dengue fever control measures.

According to informed sources, at least four persons tested positive for dengue in the city on Saturday. The patients were under treatment and being closely monitored.

The city had recorded at least six cases of dengue fever in the first week of October, necessitating the health officials to launch a special drive to check the mosquito breeding in vulnerable areas.

The report of reappearance of dengue cases has once again got the attention of the officials.

P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner, told The Hindu that the city had employed 600 persons to check for mosquito breeding in households. They had been asked to step up dengue surveillance measures. All houses would be checked in vulnerable areas.

He said that the city had reported 30 cases of dengue more than the last year during the same corresponding period.. It was slightly on a higher side. However, the situation was well under control. Similar to the steps taken in October effective steps had been taken to control the cases.

Mr. Rahuman said that the ongoing rain had played a crucial role in destroying the larvae in different parts of the city. The impact of the rain would be known after about two weeks. The health workers would step up vigilance. A sum of ₹ 15,000 had been collected as fine from those failed to destroy dengue breeding grounds.