Civic body plans to revise trade registration/renewal fee

As a part of its exercise to increase revenue sources, the Tiruchi Corporation has planned to revise the trade/business licence renewal fee.

It is mandatory for the traders to get licence from the civic bodies to start a business in a particular trade. The license has to be renewed once in a year. The Tiruchi Corporation, which has been empowered by the State government to issue license for the trades and businesses, has chalked out a plan to increase the fee after a gap of about 22 years.

The current rate of trade licence registration and renewal fee came into effect on April,1,2000. Prior to it, the Corporation had got approval from the Council meeting on February 22, 2000. It collects between Rs.100 and Rs.500 as a renewal fee. It depends upon the nature of the trade.

As per the procedure, the traders will have to apply for registration along with a description of the business and other inputs. After verifying the applications and the inputs, the authorities will issue the licence. The traders will have to renew the licence annually.

Since the rate fixed by the Corporation for trade licence is still in force for two decades, the civic body is of the view that it has to be modified by taking into considerations of the emergence of new business ideas.

According to sources, a high-level meeting of the Corporation was held a few days ago to re-fix the registration and license fee. Besides officials, the elected representatives of the Corporation too participated in the meeting. They also shared their views on it.

Textile showrooms, hardwares stores, furniture, ice cream manufacturing and sales, restaurants, hotels, rice boiling, rice merchandise, camphor brewing, collecting and selling of camphor, melting of wax, storing and selling of manure, sale of medicine, selling of soaps, selling of bottled water and operation of canteens were among the long list of trades to be included in the upward revision of licence and annual renewal fee.

Sources told The Hindu that the fee structure was under preparation. It would not affect the traders as the upward revision would be nominal.