Civic body plans concrete paver blocks at Chathiram Bus Stand

Tiruchi Corporation plans to lay concrete paver blocks at the terminus being developed at Chathiram Bus Stand in the city.

A Detailed Project Report has been prepared for the project and submitted to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration of the State government for approval.

According to sources, the civic body has sought a sum of ₹8 crore for the project, which will be implemented under the Smart City Initiative.

The move is aimed at ensuring a smooth surface for operation of buses to various destinations from Chathiram Bus Stand. As per plan, pavement blocks will be laid on the entire plinth area of about two acres of the bus stand instead of asphalt road, which is susceptible to frequent damages particularly in the rainy season. The concrete paver blocks are said to be stronger.

“We are awaiting administrative sanction. If it is accepted, it will be an important aspect of remodelling of the bus terminus,” a senior official said.

The remodelling project, which is being executed at an estimate of ₹17.34 crore, is expected to be completed before March. The project that began in June 2019 is originally scheduled to be completed by May.

Going by the progress of the construction work, the official said that it would be over by February. More than 80% of the work had been completed. Since the monsoon was expected to withdraw only by month-end, there might be further disruptions related to heavy rain.

However, all works could be completed well in advance before the scheduled date. Chances were bright for inaugurating the remodelled bus terminus before the announcement of dates for the election to the State Assembly, officials indicated.

The terminus will have 30 bus bays, a waiting hall for passengers, clock room, feeding room for lactating mothers, ticket counters, a food court and retiring room for police and bus crew. Construction of 33 shops were also part of the project.