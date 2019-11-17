Civic body launches paid parking

Tiruchi Corporation has introduced paid street parking in Chathram Bus Stand area.

The pilot project, which is being operated through private contractors, will soon cover other parts of the city, officials say.

The move is intended to control haphazard parking of vehicles in Chathram bus stand and Singarathope.

“The project is part of Smart Cities Mission and is meant to regulate and streamline parking in the city,” said P. Sivapatham, Executive Engineer, Tiruchi Corporation.

The civic body has identified 21 locations across the city such as Thillai Nagar main road and Cantonment where parking will be ticketed soon. “Clearance from traffic police was acquired according to protocol and the first paid parking location in front of Hotel Mayas is now functional, he said.

The parking fee has been fixed at ₹5 for two-wheelers and ₹20 for four-wheelers.

Meanwhile, a section of people is demanding that it be revoked. “Instead of charging large commercial buildings that are encroaching upon the city roads, the civic body chooses to burna hole in the pocket of the people,” P. Ayyarappan, a user said.

“If they are providing a safe enclosed space for parking, such as basement of buildings, vehicle users might consider it. On the street, it is quite useless. Commercial buildings are required to have these facilities but the Corporation is allowing them to function without them,” he added.