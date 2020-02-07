Citizen Perception Survey begins in city

The Citizen Perception Survey conducted as part of the Ease of Living Index 2019 has begun in the city.

The survey is aimed at validating whether the experience of the citizens with service delivery is in consonance with the findings of the index. It has three main heads such as the quality of life, economic ability and sustainability. The survey will record perception of residents on 49 parameters such as education, health, cleanliness, governance, water supply, safety and security, environment, recreation, transportation, availability of affordable housing, environment, public service, lifestyle and others.

The Central government initiated the Ease of Living Index in 2018. It assesses the ease of living standards in over 100 cities in the country. This is the second year of the survey in which Tiruchi is being evaluated. The survey plays a vital role in deciding the outcome of the Ease of Living Index as the citizen perception of the role of public administration and their assessment of public services is crucial. It enables the civic body or competent government agencies to take remedial services to improve service delivery and governance of cities.

A senior official said that the residents of Tiruchi had to participate in the city online. They had to scan the QR code of the Ease of Living Index Survey-2019 and answer the questions on various parameters. All questions are on objective type basis. For each question, there will be three options. The residents have to choose an answer based on their experience on cleanliness, governance, water supply, availability of affordable housing and others. “We are devoting our attention to the citizen perception survey. We will get to know the reaction of the people on various services. The feedback will help us to take steps to improve our services,” S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi City Corporation, told The Hindu. He said that the core indicators of the survey would measure the standing of the city. There were supporting indicators to measure adoption of innovative practices, which will help the administration take steps to improve the ease of living.