Children’s festival begins tomorrow

A five-day event to provide a platform for children to showcase their talent will be held in Thanjavur from November 27. Competitions would be held for children between 8 and 17 years of age, in two groups.

While classical music and classical instruments competition would be held on November 27; Bharatanatyam solo and group (not exceeding six members) competitions would be held on November 28. Folk music and instruments contest would be held on November 29. Folk dance solo and group would be held on November 30 and theatre solo and group competitions on Dec. 1. The “Ilanthalir-2019 Award of Excellence” would be distributed to winners in each category on December 1 at 4 p.m. at South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, where the competitions would be held. For more details event coordinator S.Muthukumar may be contacted over phone 98424 55765 or through email : [email protected]