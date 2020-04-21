Chennai-bound parcel special to run via mainline section

The Chennai-bound parcel special train being run daily from Nagercoil in view of the lockdown would now be operated through the mainline section to cover parts of delta region from April 22.

The Southern Railway has communicated the change in the route of the Chennai-bound parcel special to the Tiruchi Railway Division as the mainline section falls under its jurisdiction. The parcel specials were introduced on April 9 in the wake of the nation-wide lockdown as a daily service from Chennai to Nagercoil and back via the chord line section in both directions via Villupuram Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam and Tiruchi. Parcels were being loaded and unloaded at various stations en-route during the course of its journey in both directions.

However, Southern Railway has changed the route of the Chennai-bound parcel special from Nagercoil (Train No. 00658). Upon arrival at Tiruchi, this special would now be operated on the mainline section via Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore Port Junction and Villupuram to reach Chennai Egmore. The change in the route of this parcel special (Train No. 0068) will come into effect from April 22 with revised timings, according to a communication from the Southern Railway headquarters.

However, there was no change in the route of the parcel cargo special (Train No. 00657) being operated from Chennai to Nagercoil. This special would continue to be operated on the chord line section via Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur and Tiruchi.

Senior railway officials here said the Chennai-bound parcel train from Nagercoil would be run on the mainline section, covering parts of the delta region, in order to cater to the demands of the people in that section. The special service would have one parcel coach and a SLR compartment. Ever since the parcel specials began to operated from Chennai to Nagercoil and back with stoppages en-route, about 36 quintals of parcels were loaded up to April 20 from Tiruchi Division alone. Majority of the parcels loaded at Tiruchi and Villupuram were medicines which accounted for 21.85 quintals, said the officials.

Apart from medicines, mails bags were also loaded from Tiruchi Division. The parcels were being taken at a lesser rate to facilitate movement of goods during the current lockdown period irrespective of the earnings, an official said. The official said the railways were ready to take parcels containing vegetables, finished products, consumer products and fruits on board the parcel specials.

Besides Chennai- Nagercoil, parcel specials were also being operated from Chennai Central to Shoranur via Coimbatore and Chennai to New Delhi and back. In addition to parcel specials, the railways have been operating freight trains notwithstanding the lockdown transporting food grains, coal and lignite from various stations in Tiruchi Division to other destinations within the State to ensure supply chain during the current crisis situation.