Change in pattern of train services in Tiruchi division

August 06, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Southern Railway has announced the following changes in the operation of trains in view of Line Block/Power Block for facilitating engineering works at Villupuram Yard and other section of Tiruchi Division:

The Melmaruvathur – Villupuram MEMU Unreserved express special (Train No. 06725 ) will be partially cancelled between Mundiyampakkam and Villupuram Junction and short terminated at Mundiyampakkam on August 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28. On these days, the Villupuram – Melmaruvathur MEMU Unreserved express special (Train No. 06726 ) will be partially cancelled between Villupuram Junction and Mundiyampakkam and commence the journey from Mundiyampakkam at 1.44 p.m.

The Tiruchi – Karaikal DEMU Unreserved express special (Train No. 06880 ) will be partially cancelled between Thanjavur and Karaikal and short terminated at Thanjavur Junction on August 6.

The Karaikal - Tiruchi DEMU Unreserved express special (Train No. 06739 ) will be partially cancelled between Karaikal and Thanjavur and the train will commence the journey from Thanjavur Junction at its scheduled departure time of 5.50 pm on August 6.

The Mayiladuthurai – Villupuram Unreserved express special (Train No. 06692 ) will be partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Anandatandavapuram and commence the journey from Anandatandavapuram at its scheduled departure of 3.57 pm on August 8.

The Villupuram - Mayiladuthurai Unreserved express special (Train No. 06689 ) will be partially cancelled between Anandatandavapuram and Mayiladuthurai Junction and short terminated at Anandatandavapuram on August 10.

The Karaikal – Thanjavur Unreserved Express special (Train No. 06457 ) will be rescheduled to leave Karaikal at 2.20 pm, 60 minutes behind schedule, on August 6.

The Thanjavur – Tiruch Unreserved Express special (Train No. 06683 ) will be rescheduled to leave Thanjavur at 5.20 pm, one hour behind schedule, on August 6.

The Mayiladuturai – Villupuram Unreserved express special (Train No. 06692 ) will be rescheduled to leave Mayiladuthurai at 4.30 pm, 45 minutes behind schedule, on August 9.