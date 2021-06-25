Chamber plea for further relaxations

THANJAVUR

The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Thanjavur, has urged the State government to consider further relaxations of the lockdown restrictions with riders in order to help save the industrial and business establishments.

Pointing out that business stocks are the capital reserve and keeping the units closed for a long time will make the units cash-starved and affect the debit and credit cycle, the chamber in a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, M.K.Stalin has pleaded for further relaxation of lockdown restrictions in order to ensure that the working capital and fund/cash flow was not affected drastically.

Welcoming the partial relaxations announced and implemented in the State, the memorandum added that in spite of the economic slowdown the member establishments the chamber were remunerating their employees on humanitarian grounds.

Stating that the units were already abiding and following the standard operating procedures laid down to contain the spread of the deadly virus, it had pointed out that the guidelines of the Central Public Works Department was being followed with respect to air-conditioning of the business areas in the units.

Hence, the CCI has sought further relaxations in the lockdown conditions such as permitting intra-district public transport to protect the life of businessmen and employees and their depending families, who are economically in dire straits.