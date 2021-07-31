Chain snatchers nabbed

THANJAVUR

Two persons, Nawas and Shakthi of Dindigul, were nabbed by the public on Friday night when the duo attempted to snatch a gold chain from a woman at Kumbakonam and were handed over to the Kubakonam East Police.

The duo, travelling on a motorcycle, attempted to snatch the gold chain weighing around 10 sovereigns from a woman walking on the Banathurai Road at Kumbakonam on Friday night. The culprits were intercepted and nabbed by the public following an alarm raised by the victim.

On interrogation, the duo also confessed that they had also snatched a gold chain weighing 5 sovereigns from a woman at Koranattukaruppur on the same day night earlier.