Chain snatched

The Thanjavur Town (South) Police are investigating a complaint of gold chain snatching incident reported in their domain on Tuesday.

Inquiries reveal that the complainant, Mangalanayagi (51) of Melauloor near Orathanadu came to Thanjavur on Tuesday evening to consult a dentist at V.O.C.Nagar. While she was approaching a clinic, two persons who came on a motorcycle snatched her 10 sovereign gold chain and sped away.

She lodged a complaint with Thanjavur Town (South) police.