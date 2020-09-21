Central region sees a slight dip in cases

615 patients test positive as seven deaths are recorded

The central region on Monday recorded a slight dip in COVID-19 cased with 615 patients testing positive for the viral infection, compared to Sunday's 661. The region recorded seven deaths - four in Thanjavur, two in Tiruchi and one in Perambalur.

In Thanjavur, a 52-year-old man suffering from co-morbidities including diabetes and hypertension, an 83-year-old man suffering from coronary artery disease who had undergone angioplasty, a 69-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, both suffering acute respiratory failure, died of the viral infection.

A 63-year-old woman with a history of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy and hypertension and a 62-year-old woman who suffered a Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome died of COVID-19 in Tiruchi, and a 55-year-old man from Perambalur with no pre-existing conditions succumbed to the viral infection.

Of the central districts, Thanjavur recorded the highest number of cases with 136 people testing positive for the viral infection. Among them were two doctors at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, an office assistant at the Melur Primary Healthcare Centre, two employees at the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department in Kumbakonam, a government school headmaster, and an employee of a private hospital in the city.

A total of 120 patients tested positive in Tiruvarur, while in Pudukottai, 98 patients tested positive for COVID-19. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and people with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

In Tiruchi, 80 new cases were recorded, most from existing containment zones. “No new containment zones have been added within city limits for at least a week,” a senior health official said. Meanwhile, 36 patients from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, and five from the COVID Care Centre were discharged after recovering from COVID-19 on Monday.

In Nagapattinam, 89 patients tested positive. Of them, were contacts of patients who tested positive earlier, antenatal mothers, and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

A total of 54 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karur. Of the 54 were residents from Gandhi Nagar, Kulithalai and Gandhigramam. The patients were admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

In Ariyalur, 28 fresh cases were recorded on Monday. Two new containment zones were added, further increasing the total number to 38 containment zones in the district. Meanwhile, 339 new throat swabs were lifted and sent to the COVID-19 testing facility for processing.

Perambalur, meanwhile, recorded 10 new cases for the viral infection. Of the 10, four hailed from Perambalur, three from Alathur, two from Veppur and one from Veppanthattai blocks.