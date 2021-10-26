Central region reports 181 new cases, 9 deaths

The central districts on Tuesday reported 181 fresh cases and nine deaths.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Thanjavur district topped the list with 52 persons testing positive for the virus. Tiruchi followed with 45 new cases.

The day’s count was 25 in Tiruvarur, 19 in Karur, 13 in Nagapattinam and 12 in Pudukottai.

Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai districts recorded five and six fresh cases, respectively.

Four patients tested positive in Perambalur.

Out of the nine deaths, Nagapattinam district alone accounted for four fatalities. Three deaths were recorded in Thanjavur district and one each in Tiruvarur and Karur.