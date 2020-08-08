Central region records 659 more COVID-19 cases

TIRUCHI

The central region on Saturday recorded 659 new COVID-19 cases, with Thanjavur recording a single-day high of 227 new cases. The region also accounted for nine deaths -- three in Thanjavur, two in Tiruchi, and one each in Ariyalur and Karur.

Men aged 36, 30 and 67 from Thanjavur died at the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital of respiratory failure and co-morbid condition of diabetes. In Tiruchi, two men aged 72 and 36 died at a private hospital.

A 60-year-old man with diabetes and renal failure from Ariyalur died at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital while a 60-year-old woman with coronary artery disease also succumbed to the virus.

Thanjavur recorded a single-day high of 227 COVID-19 cases. The patients included housewives, students and shop keepers. Some of the patients also had symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses.

Meanwhile, 81 patients were discharged from the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital after recovering from the viral infection.

Tiruchi recorded a drop in cases with 84 new COVID-19 positive cases. “Our positivity rate has significantly dropped. At our highest, it was even 15% but over the last week, it has been between 7 and 8%, which is almost half,” said S. Sivarasu, Collector.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, 40 patients from the Tiruchi MGMGH and 25 from the COVID Care Centre were discharged and sent home after recovering from the viral infection.

Pudukottai recorded 114 new COVID-19 cases among which were primary contacts, and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses. Meanwhile, Tiruvarur recorded 30 COVID-19 cases.

Of the 77 new COVID-19 cases in Nagapattinam were seven healthcare workers including three policemen, two sanitary workers and two doctors. The remaining patients are all immediate contacts of patients who tested positive earlier. The total number of COVID-19 cases is 1076.

Perambalur recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases, while Ariyalur added 42. In Ariyalur, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far stood at 1247, of which 951 have recovered and returned home. Of the 42 new cases, 11 hailed from the rural parts of Ariyalur, and nine from Ariyalur town.

Meanwhile, 277 new throat swabs were lifted from primary contacts, those in containment zones and people with symptoms and have been send for testing.

In Karur, 40 patients tested positive, including two men from the Superintendent’s Office, a policeman form the Vadivel Nagar Police quarters. Patients also tested positive in Karupampalayam and Poosaripatti.