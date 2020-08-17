Central region records 626 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

TIRUCHI

The central region recorded 626 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, a slight drop over Sunday’s count of 695. Fifteen more persons — seven in Tiruchi, two each in Pudukottai, Thanjavur, and Karur, and one each in Perambalur and Tiruvarur — died in the region, according to the State Health Department’s bulletin.

In Tiruchi, men aged 69, 57, 76, 53, 80 and a 65-year-old woman died with comorbidities, including diabetes and hypertension died. In Pudukottai, a 68-year-old woman with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and a 71-year-old man with diabetes and coronary artery disease died of respiratory failure. A 62-year-old man from Thanjavur died of COVID-19 and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

A 71-year-old man from Karur with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and Systemic Hypertension and a 66-year-old with diabetes died at the Karur Government Medical College Hospital, while a 71-year-old man from Tiruvarur died of respiratory failure.

Pudukottai reported the highest number of fresh cases on Monday, with 163 patients testing positive. Among them were primary contacts, antenatal mothers, patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI).

In Tiruchi, 121 patients tested positive, among which some were residing in containment areas. The patients were admitted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. Meanwhile, 25 patients from the Tiruchi MGMGH and 55 from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Thanjavur recorded 113 new cases of the viral infection, many of who were primary contacts, frontline workers, antenatal mothers and local cases whose contacts are yet to be traced. The patients are undergoing treatment at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and a few private hospitals in the city.

Ariyalur recorded 76 new cases among which 25 hailed from Ariyalur, 10 each form Sendurai and T.Palur, 20 from Jayankondam and eight from Thirumanur. The patients are admitted to the Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital, Tiruchi MGMGH and the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Tiruvarur recorded 72 new COVID cases, while Karur recorded 37 new cases. Two healthcare workers from the Government Medical College Hospital, Karur tested positive while many primary contacts also tested positive.

In Perambalur district, 34 patients tested positive for the viral infection, taking the total number of cases reported so far in the district to 975. However, 724 of them have recovered and returned home.

Of the 37, 20 hailed from Perambalur town while eight belonged to Veppur and six to Veppanthattai and three to Alathur. Meanwhile, 400 new throat swabs, from primary and secondary contacts and those from containment zones were lifted and sent to the testing facility.

In Nagapattinam, eight local contacts, one patient with symptoms of SARI and one interdistrict traveller tested positive. Seven patients were admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College, patients to a private hospital in Chennai, and one to a private hospital in Tiruchi.