Central districts report over 5,161 fresh cases

The central region reported 5,161 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, continuing the trend of reporting a high number of cases. A total of 43 deaths were reported in the region- with six of the eight districts reporting at least three deaths.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of deaths with 13 patients succumbing to the viral infection. In Tiruchi, 10 deaths were recorded, while Ariyalur reported eight. Five deaths were recorded in Tiruvarur, four in Nagapattinam, and three in Karur.

Tiruchi district reported a very slight dip in the number of COVID-19 cases. As many as 1,617 patients reported COVID-19 positive. Intensive-care beds and oxygen support beds were at capacity at most hospitals in the district, including private hospitals. According to the bulletin released by the Directorate of Public Health and the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, there were only 28 vacant ICU care beds, 74 oxygen-support beds, and 336 normal beds.

In Thanjavur, 936 patients reported positive. Nagapattinam also reported a slight dip with 777 fresh cases, while similar trends were also reported in Tiruvarur, with 487 fresh cases and Pudukottai with 385. Karur reported 409 fresh cases and in Ariyalur 276 patients tested positive and in Perambalur 274.