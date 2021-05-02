Tiruchirapalli

Central districts report a sharp increase in number of deaths

The central region reported 1,605 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The region reported 14 deaths, a sharp increase compared to the previous days.

Of the eight patients who succumbed to COVID-19 in Tiruchi, four had no pre-existing ailments. Of the eight, four patients were between 38 and 45-years-old. Two women aged 56 and 65, and a 47-year-old man from Perambalur, and a 45-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man from Nagapattinam, all suffering from diabetes died of the virus. A 59-year-old woman from Karur and an 87-year-old man from Thanjavur also succumbed to COVID-19.

Tiruchi district saw 505 patients test positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Thanjavur reported a dip compared to the previous days with 265 fresh cases. Karur recorded a sharp spike in cases, nearly double the number reported on Saturday, with 241 patients testing positive while Tiruvarur reported 175 and Pudukottai, 170. Nagapattinam district reported a slight dip with 160 fresh cases. Ariyalur district reported a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases with 60 patients testing positive on Sunday, while Perambalur recorded 29.

